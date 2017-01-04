Albany Car Classic 2002 71 images in this album on 3 pages [slideshow] Gallery: Gallery Album: Cars 1 2 3 The Albany Car Classic was held on a long weekend early in 2002. Plymouth Fury '58 Austin Healey 100 display for 50th birthday Austin Healey 100 display for 50th birthday Austin Healey 100 display for 50th birthday Austin Healey 100 display for 50th birthday Honda CRV 4WD clearing the track Car #99 and #10, a pair of 1964 Morris Cooper S's turning off York St on subsequent laps Car #99 and #10, a pair of 1964 Morris Cooper S's turning off York St on subsequent laps Car #14 - BMW 2002 (year unknown) Car #91 - 1964 Holden EH Car #7 - 1964 Ford Mustang, #74 - 1974 Holden Monara HQ, #32 - 1972 Holden Torana GTR Car #96 - 1963 Ford 123E Anglia Super, #49 1972 Ford Escort MK1 Austin Healey 100 display for 50th birthday Austin Healey 100 display for 50th birthday Car #4 - 1973 Ford Escort RS2000 MK1 Car #4 - 1927 Bartlett Special Car #4 - 1927 Bartlett Special Car #14 - 1960 Triumph Special Car #59 - 1975 Elfin 620B Car #60 - 1980 Van Diemen RF80 Car #46 - 1972 Palliser Car #25 - 1972 Bowin Designs P6 Car #4 - 1971 ZX5 Car #7 - 1961 Lotus 20/22 Car #10 - 1965 Befa F2 Car #5 - 1969 Macon F2 Car #3 - 1977 Titan FF 1 2 3 Gallery: Gallery Album: Cars