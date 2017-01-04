 Welcome to nachohat.orgWednesday 4th January 2017 

 Albany Car Classic 2002 
The Albany Car Classic was held on a long weekend early in 2002.

transpixel Plymouth Fury '58 transpixel
transpixel Austin Healey 100 display for 50th birthday transpixel
transpixel Austin Healey 100 display for 50th birthday transpixel
Plymouth Fury '58
Austin Healey 100 display for 50th birthday
Austin Healey 100 display for 50th birthday
transpixel Austin Healey 100 display for 50th birthday transpixel
transpixel Austin Healey 100 display for 50th birthday transpixel
transpixel Honda CRV 4WD clearing the track transpixel
Austin Healey 100 display for 50th birthday
Austin Healey 100 display for 50th birthday
Honda CRV 4WD clearing the track
transpixel Car #99 and #10, a pair of 1964 Morris Cooper S's turning off York St on subsequent laps transpixel
transpixel Car #99 and #10, a pair of 1964 Morris Cooper S's turning off York St on subsequent laps transpixel
transpixel Car #14 - BMW 2002 (year unknown) transpixel
Car #99 and #10, a pair of 1964 Morris Cooper S's turning off York St on subsequent laps
Car #99 and #10, a pair of 1964 Morris Cooper S's turning off York St on subsequent laps
Car #14 - BMW 2002 (year unknown)
transpixel Car #91 - 1964 Holden EH transpixel
transpixel Car #7 - 1964 Ford Mustang, #74 - 1974 Holden Monara HQ, #32 - 1972 Holden Torana GTR transpixel
transpixel Car #96 - 1963 Ford 123E Anglia Super, #49 1972 Ford Escort MK1 transpixel
Car #91 - 1964 Holden EH
Car #7 - 1964 Ford Mustang, #74 - 1974 Holden Monara HQ, #32 - 1972 Holden Torana GTR
Car #96 - 1963 Ford 123E Anglia Super, #49 1972 Ford Escort MK1
transpixel Austin Healey 100 display for 50th birthday transpixel
transpixel Austin Healey 100 display for 50th birthday transpixel
transpixel Car #4 - 1973 Ford Escort RS2000 MK1 transpixel
Austin Healey 100 display for 50th birthday
Austin Healey 100 display for 50th birthday
Car #4 - 1973 Ford Escort RS2000 MK1
transpixel Car #4 - 1927 Bartlett Special transpixel
transpixel Car #4 - 1927 Bartlett Special transpixel
transpixel Car #14 - 1960 Triumph Special transpixel
Car #4 - 1927 Bartlett Special
Car #4 - 1927 Bartlett Special
Car #14 - 1960 Triumph Special
transpixel Car #59 - 1975 Elfin 620B transpixel
transpixel Car #60 - 1980 Van Diemen RF80 transpixel
transpixel Car #46 - 1972 Palliser transpixel
Car #59 - 1975 Elfin 620B
Car #60 - 1980 Van Diemen RF80
Car #46 - 1972 Palliser
transpixel Car #25 - 1972 Bowin Designs P6 transpixel
transpixel Car #4 - 1971 ZX5 transpixel
transpixel Car #7 - 1961 Lotus 20/22 transpixel
Car #25 - 1972 Bowin Designs P6
Car #4 - 1971 ZX5
Car #7 - 1961 Lotus 20/22
transpixel Car #10 - 1965 Befa F2 transpixel
transpixel Car #5 - 1969 Macon F2 transpixel
transpixel Car #3 - 1977 Titan FF transpixel
Car #10 - 1965 Befa F2
Car #5 - 1969 Macon F2
Car #3 - 1977 Titan FF

